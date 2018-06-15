FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Revance Therapeutics Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Revance Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.85) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.91). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 33,807.37% and a negative return on equity of 63.68%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.91.

NASDAQ:RVNC traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $31.50. 273,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,946. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.33. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $37.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,043,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 2,874 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $86,938.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 3,431 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $105,846.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,245.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.