FY2019 EPS Estimates for National Storage (NSA) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

National Storage (NYSE:NSA) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Storage in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 4th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Hoglund now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

National Storage (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. National Storage had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded National Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded National Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on National Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on National Storage in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,759,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,678,000 after buying an additional 1,362,708 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,999,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,764,000 after buying an additional 186,259 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,327,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,186,000 after buying an additional 71,928 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,223,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of National Storage by 16.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 865,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,705,000 after buying an additional 125,157 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. National Storage’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

