FY2020 EPS Estimates for AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Increased by Analyst

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) – Leerink Swann increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AbbVie in a report issued on Tuesday, June 5th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.19. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2021 earnings at $11.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.91 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 186.47%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.86 to $65.61 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.86 to $65.61 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of AbbVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.86 to $66.62 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.51.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $98.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $125.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

