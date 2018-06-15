Insider Selling: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Alan Feller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

G-III Apparel Group traded down $0.33, hitting $47.11, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 25,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,967. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $54.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

