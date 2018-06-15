Insider Selling: Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) CEO Sells 685 Shares of Stock

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $41,168.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,851.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

G. Janelle Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amerisafe alerts:

On Tuesday, March 6th, G. Janelle Frost sold 1,421 shares of Amerisafe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $78,751.82.

On Friday, March 2nd, G. Janelle Frost sold 7,500 shares of Amerisafe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $416,475.00.

Shares of Amerisafe traded up $0.60, hitting $61.25, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 110,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,423. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.83. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $67.82.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.52 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.14%. equities research analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amerisafe by 640.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,620,000 after acquiring an additional 654,632 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerisafe by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 496,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 105,901 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the 4th quarter valued at $3,640,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerisafe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amerisafe by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 43,937 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMSF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Amerisafe in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Amerisafe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.