Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) Position Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.03% of Sensient Technologies worth $31,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $84.98.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

In related news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.19 per share, with a total value of $68,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.

