Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 199,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.44% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $39,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th.

LSXMK traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.94. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $47.76.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

