Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) Shares Bought by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 70,853 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 649,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,357,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 5,334.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 39,264 shares during the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLMD shares. Maxim Group raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals opened at $16.06 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $277.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.73. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $27.06.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.46% and a negative net margin of 1,073.09%. sell-side analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

