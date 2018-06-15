International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Stake Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,452 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 870.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 150,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 134,714 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

International Game Technology opened at $26.12 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.47. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 4th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

