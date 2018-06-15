Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 35,844 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,496 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 35,844 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $32,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 21,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel now owns 21,249 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $179,372.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at $896,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance traded up $0.93, hitting $65.80, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 10,733,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $83.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $33.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Mizuho set a $77.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

