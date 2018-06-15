Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 494,571 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,038,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 494,571 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.79% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $69,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,984,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,167,000 after purchasing an additional 482,249 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,906,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,517,000 after buying an additional 4,539,905 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,975,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,789,000 after buying an additional 274,047 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies opened at $23.58 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 8,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $201,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 33,573 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $810,787.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Macquarie upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

