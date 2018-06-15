GameUnits Market Cap Hits $115,485.00 (UNITS)

GameUnits (CURRENCY:UNITS) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One GameUnits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, GameUnits has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. GameUnits has a total market cap of $115,485.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of GameUnits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00042638 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00393012 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000873 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000460 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001218 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00070749 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001593 BTC.

GameUnits Coin Profile

GameUnits (CRYPTO:UNITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. GameUnits’ total supply is 3,472,983 coins. GameUnits’ official website is gameunits.org. GameUnits’ official Twitter account is @teamgameunits.

GameUnits Coin Trading

GameUnits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameUnits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameUnits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameUnits using one of the exchanges listed above.

