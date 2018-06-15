Gary B. Smith Sells 8,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $196,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 24th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $196,880.00.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $214,080.00.

On Friday, April 27th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $206,560.00.

On Wednesday, April 11th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $205,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $206,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 12,948 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $344,157.84.

On Thursday, March 15th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $217,280.00.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $27.73.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.38 million. Ciena had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 57,924 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $3,336,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

