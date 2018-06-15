Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

GTES has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. UBS started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Ivo Jurek purchased 10,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $153,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,950 shares of company stock worth $333,538.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $788,000.

Gates Industrial opened at $15.41 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.79. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.95 million. analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

