Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 7,328 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 352.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in General Dynamics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Dynamics opened at $195.82 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $191.00 and a 1 year high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 26.83%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Dynamics to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.12.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

