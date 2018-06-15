General Electric’s (NYSE:GE) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Electric to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.92.

General Electric traded down $0.22, reaching $13.30, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 96,152,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,315,242. General Electric has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $58,245,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,588,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,756,000 after acquiring an additional 360,154 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 36.2% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 328,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 87,350 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,178,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 3,619,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,515,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 243,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

