Insider Selling: General Finance Co. Common Stock (GFN) Major Shareholder Sells 14,223 Shares of Stock

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 14,223 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $157,875.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 803,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,917,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Neil Gagnon sold 196,344 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $2,183,345.28.

On Monday, June 4th, Neil Gagnon sold 15,952 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $177,226.72.

On Wednesday, April 4th, Neil Gagnon sold 514,948 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $3,810,615.20.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Neil Gagnon sold 9,944 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $73,685.04.

On Friday, March 23rd, Neil Gagnon sold 19,174 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $142,271.08.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Neil Gagnon sold 10,620 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $78,588.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Neil Gagnon sold 17,432 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $128,996.80.

NASDAQ GFN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,901. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $307.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). General Finance Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. sell-side analysts predict that General Finance Co. Common Stock will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 285.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 111,158 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

GFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price objective on General Finance Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

About General Finance Co. Common Stock

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

