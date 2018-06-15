General Finance Co. Common Stock (GFN) Sets New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Specifically, major shareholder Havner Family Trust acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,590,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,029,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 10,620 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $78,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 957,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,085,448.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 432,113 shares of company stock worth $4,754,844 and have sold 798,637 shares worth $6,752,603. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFN shares. ValuEngine raised General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson set a $13.00 target price on General Finance Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $307.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.16.

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. General Finance Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.07%. analysts predict that General Finance Co. Common Stock will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock by 285.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 111,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Finance Co. Common Stock

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

