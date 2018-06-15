General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,261,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,033,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.31% of General Mills worth $2,129,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 191,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in General Mills by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills traded up $0.92, hitting $45.43, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 12,354,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

General Mills declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $253,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,877.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $50.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Mills from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

