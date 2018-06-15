Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Insider Sells $79,110.00 in Stock

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $79,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,151.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming traded up $1.34, hitting $81.90, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 21,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,516. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 1 year low of $63.70 and a 1 year high of $84.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Genesee & Wyoming alerts:

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 1st quarter worth $1,543,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Genesee & Wyoming from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Genesee & Wyoming from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Genesee & Wyoming to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.89.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.