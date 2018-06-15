Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (GEL) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.10

Media headlines about Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 48.0652944290526 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock traded down $0.86, hitting $22.26, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 881,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.13 million. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

About Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

