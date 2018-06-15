Genworth MI Canada Inc (MIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.33.

MIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

MIC traded down C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$40.41. 89,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,568. Genworth MI Canada has a one year low of C$31.74 and a one year high of C$44.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Winsor James Macdonell sold 7,200 shares of Genworth MI Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.90, for a total value of C$301,680.00. Also, Director Stuart Kendrick Levings sold 3,300 shares of Genworth MI Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total transaction of C$137,940.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,005 shares of company stock worth $585,820.

About Genworth MI Canada

