Geoffrey Alan Burns Purchases 10,500 Shares of Maverix Metals Inc (MMX) Stock

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2018

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX) Director Geoffrey Alan Burns bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,165.00.

Geoffrey Alan Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 8th, Geoffrey Alan Burns purchased 5,500 shares of Maverix Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.69 per share, with a total value of C$9,295.00.
  • On Monday, June 11th, Geoffrey Alan Burns purchased 1,000 shares of Maverix Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$1,700.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 6th, Geoffrey Alan Burns bought 5,000 shares of Maverix Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.71 per share, with a total value of C$8,550.00.
  • On Friday, June 1st, Geoffrey Alan Burns bought 11,000 shares of Maverix Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$19,250.00.

Maverix Metals traded up C$0.08, hitting C$1.78, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 30,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,592. Maverix Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.33 and a 1-year high of C$1.90.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 15.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMX. Raymond James upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$2.10 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 25 streams and royalties on producing mines, development projects, and exploration projects primarily located across the Americas and Australia, as well as Mexico and Canada.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX)

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply