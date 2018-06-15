Geoffrey Alan Burns Purchases 10,500 Shares of Maverix Metals Inc (MMX) Stock

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX) Director Geoffrey Alan Burns bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,165.00.

Geoffrey Alan Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 8th, Geoffrey Alan Burns purchased 5,500 shares of Maverix Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.69 per share, with a total value of C$9,295.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Geoffrey Alan Burns purchased 1,000 shares of Maverix Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$1,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Geoffrey Alan Burns bought 5,000 shares of Maverix Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.71 per share, with a total value of C$8,550.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Geoffrey Alan Burns bought 11,000 shares of Maverix Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$19,250.00.

Maverix Metals traded up C$0.08, hitting C$1.78, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 30,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,592. Maverix Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.33 and a 1-year high of C$1.90.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 15.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMX. Raymond James upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$2.10 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 25 streams and royalties on producing mines, development projects, and exploration projects primarily located across the Americas and Australia, as well as Mexico and Canada.

