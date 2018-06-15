First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Insider Sells $221,919.46 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) insider Georges Antoun sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $221,919.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,297.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 23rd, Georges Antoun sold 3,142 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $234,487.46.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Georges Antoun sold 1,800 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $133,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Georges Antoun sold 1,220 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $83,265.00.

First Solar opened at $53.71 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.49. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.78.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.86. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in First Solar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,612 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $3,955,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in First Solar by 1,357.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 73,375 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 68,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Roth Capital set a $90.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on First Solar from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Williams Capital lifted their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

