Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,857 Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,019,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,758,000 after buying an additional 2,049,128 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,156,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $289,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,135,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,991,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,475 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,608,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,154,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,429 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3,248.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,049,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Union Pacific from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Union Pacific traded up $1.49, reaching $146.43, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 213,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $101.06 and a 12 month high of $148.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $2,083,913.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,778,363.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,508.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

