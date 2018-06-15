Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,329 FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,236,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,372 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,598,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,544,000 after buying an additional 3,227,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,391,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,565,000 after buying an additional 2,972,400 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $61,616,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,741,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,559,000 after buying an additional 1,811,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.93 to $34.30 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.66.

FE stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. 385,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.28. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.