Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,772 BB&T Co. (BBT)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider W Bennett Bradley sold 5,565 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $306,854.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 74,847 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $4,010,302.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,924,409.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,659 shares of company stock worth $15,774,234 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BB&T traded down $0.18, hitting $52.26, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 522,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.77%.

BBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. B. Riley raised BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Hilliard Lyons raised BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BB&T from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.48.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

