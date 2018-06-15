Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,041 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 16,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 227,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 5.06. Gildan Activewear Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $647.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.39 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 12.69%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback 10,960,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 7th. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.89.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

