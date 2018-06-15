GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,066 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 185.1% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 133.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 80.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline opened at $41.94 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $44.44.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 144.84%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.5298 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.21.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

