Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 510,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,081,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.90.

In other news, insider Randy Hester sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $365,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $3,723,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PB traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $71.32. The stock had a trading volume of 538,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,600. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $181.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

