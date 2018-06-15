NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 17.3% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 5.7% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth about $1,574,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross bought 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,995.20 per share, for a total transaction of $209,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $192,264,883.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 3,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,955.70, for a total value of $11,027,716.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,342,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,659 shares of company stock valued at $81,255,376. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NVR traded up $67.75, hitting $3,182.39, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 53,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,665. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,311.11 and a 52-week high of $3,700.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The construction company reported $39.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.44 by $7.90. NVR had a return on equity of 42.40% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $25.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 196 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,114.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

