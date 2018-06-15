Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) Position Raised by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paccar were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Paccar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,159,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,264,000 after acquiring an additional 107,373 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Paccar by 9.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paccar in the first quarter worth about $177,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Paccar by 0.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,681,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paccar by 31.2% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 68,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP C Michael Dozier sold 13,348 shares of Paccar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $846,930.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $562,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 9,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total value of $644,571.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paccar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Paccar in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Paccar in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Paccar in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Paccar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paccar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Paccar traded up $0.24, reaching $64.00, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 3,302,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Paccar has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $79.69.

Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Paccar had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 8.99%. Paccar’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. equities analysts predict that Paccar will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Paccar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Paccar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

About Paccar

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

