Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 27,016 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in General Motors by 25.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,085,982 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $75,804,000 after acquiring an additional 418,066 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 20.7% in the first quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 36,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,259,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,761,000 after purchasing an additional 96,050 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 39.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,481,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52,298 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, insider Charles K. Stevens III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,263,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,450.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $9,276,611.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,387.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded General Motors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.91. 23,837,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,638,576. General Motors has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $36.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

