Under Armour Inc Class C (NYSE:UA) Stake Decreased by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc Class C (NYSE:UA) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour Inc Class C were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour Inc Class C during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class C during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class C during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class C during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class C during the first quarter valued at $193,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Under Armour Inc Class C to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in a research note on Friday, April 27th. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Under Armour Inc Class C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.16.

Shares of Under Armour Inc Class C opened at $21.73 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.68 and a beta of -0.46. Under Armour Inc Class C has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

In related news, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 6,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $102,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,993.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrik Frisk acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $232,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,721 shares of company stock valued at $771,842 in the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

