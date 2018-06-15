Glenview Trust Co Sells 5,826 Shares of Allergan plc (AGN)

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Allergan were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,584,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 1,049.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,803,000 after purchasing an additional 663,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 479,174 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in Allergan by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 740,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at $63,027,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allergan opened at $173.95 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $142.81 and a 12-month high of $256.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.38. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Allergan from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Allergan from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.15.

In other news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $3,775,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

