Global Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading Up 13.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc (CVE:DFS) was up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 2,859,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,185% from the average daily volume of 222,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Specifically, Director Michele Marrandino acquired 150,000 shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 401,500 shares of company stock worth $79,630.

About Global Daily Fantasy Sports

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into the online daily fantasy sports industry. Previously, it was involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas interests. The company was formerly known as Lariat Energy Ltd.

