6,981 Shares in Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Acquired by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $9,218,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 38.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 188,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 18.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.17.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Concannon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $994,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,526 shares in the company, valued at $15,167,185.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at $8,623,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets traded down $0.23, hitting $103.58, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 22,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 52 week low of $88.18 and a 52 week high of $138.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.78 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.