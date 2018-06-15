Global Financial Private Capital LLC Sells 4,027 Shares of Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.1% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 227,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,141,000 after buying an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 277,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 8.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 336,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Moody’s by 62.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $321,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE:MCO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $118.33 and a twelve month high of $179.84.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,599.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. TheStreet raised Moody’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nomura boosted their price target on Moody’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.08.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 26,254 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $4,530,127.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,869,151.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total transaction of $1,731,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,749.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,086 shares of company stock worth $19,107,870 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.