Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Shares Bought by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Motco raised its stake in Rockwell Collins by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Collins in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Rockwell Collins in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Collins in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.74.

Shares of Rockwell Collins traded down $0.40, hitting $137.48, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 73,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,553. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.25 and a 1 year high of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Rockwell Collins’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

