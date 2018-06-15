Global Indemnity Ltd (GBLI) Stake Raised by Springhouse Capital Management LP

Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,265 shares during the quarter. Global Indemnity comprises approximately 12.9% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Springhouse Capital Management LP owned 5.03% of Global Indemnity worth $24,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Indemnity during the first quarter valued at $288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Global Indemnity by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global Indemnity by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Global Indemnity by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity during the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $562.48 million, a P/E ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 1.00. Global Indemnity Ltd has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $49.91.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $119.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Richmond Hill Investment Co., sold 1,317 shares of Global Indemnity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $52,982.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 25,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,254 over the last ninety days. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GBLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

