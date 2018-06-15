Global Ltd Gull Acquires 10,396 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) major shareholder Global Ltd Gull bought 10,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.70 per share, with a total value of $734,997.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,921,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,115,336.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Ltd Gull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 4th, Global Ltd Gull sold 4,285 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $503,487.50.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Global Ltd Gull sold 6,681 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $470,810.07.

On Saturday, December 1st, Global Ltd Gull sold 12,436 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $876,116.20.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Global Ltd Gull sold 175,095 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $19,885,539.15.

On Saturday, December 8th, Global Ltd Gull bought 824 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,256.80.

On Thursday, December 6th, Global Ltd Gull bought 1,200 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.70 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00.

On Thursday, May 31st, Global Ltd Gull sold 360,827 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $40,632,728.47.

On Friday, May 25th, Global Ltd Gull sold 104,144 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $12,000,513.12.

On Tuesday, May 1st, Global Ltd Gull sold 40,000 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $4,238,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Global Ltd Gull sold 40,000 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $3,449,200.00.

Shares of NYSE USNA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.35. The company had a trading volume of 173,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,021. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.80 and a 1-year high of $121.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.73.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $661,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 40.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 314.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 64,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. USANA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

