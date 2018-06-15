Global Payments Inc (GPN) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 10,181 Shares

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $1,212,149.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Global Payments traded down $0.14, hitting $117.61, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 24,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,315. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $87.86 and a one year high of $119.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Global Payments by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Global Payments by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,861,000 after acquiring an additional 137,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

