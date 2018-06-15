Globant (GLOB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Globant alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, April 20th. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Globant traded up $0.66, hitting $55.89, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 184,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,843. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 0.61. Globant has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $56.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. Globant had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Globant by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.