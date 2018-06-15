Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $3,328,000. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 891,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,548,000 after buying an additional 96,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 210,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.98.

Shares of Canadian National Railway traded down $0.16, reaching $83.41, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 38,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,628. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $70.59 and a 12-month high of $85.73.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3603 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

