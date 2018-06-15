Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 268.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 16.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,664 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 31.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,304 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 6.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,226,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $47,697.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $617,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,304.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,533,260 shares of company stock valued at $317,644,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $73.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.58. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.54 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Godaddy to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Godaddy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Godaddy from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

