State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 126.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.22% of Golar LNG Partners worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMLP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 65,759 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 159,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 48,191 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 60,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

GMLP traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $15.52. 420,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,330. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. Golar LNG Partners LP has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.64 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 29.68%. sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Partners declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and floating liquefied natural gas vessel industries under long-term charters in Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Jordan, and Kuwait. The company also engages in the leasing of its fleets.

