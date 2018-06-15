GoldBlocks (GB) Trading Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, GoldBlocks has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldBlocks has a market cap of $167,367.00 and $124.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldBlocks alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.04 or 0.04003730 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00021490 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00001126 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009187 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005202 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010599 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000068 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004506 BTC.

GoldBlocks Coin Profile

GoldBlocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,552,654 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu.

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for GoldBlocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldBlocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.