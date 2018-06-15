Goldcorp (GG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.98.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GG shares. ValuEngine cut Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Goldcorp from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Goldcorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of Goldcorp traded up $0.03, hitting $14.16, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,424,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,731,796. Goldcorp has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Goldcorp had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Goldcorp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldcorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Goldcorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 102,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldcorp by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldcorp by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC lifted its stake in Goldcorp by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

