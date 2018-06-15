OppenheimerFunds Inc. Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,981,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,434 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 0.52% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $498,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.78.

In other news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total transaction of $854,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group opened at $233.65 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $214.64 and a 12-month high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The investment management company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

