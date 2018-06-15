Spinnaker Trust Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 753.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,538,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,410,965,000 after acquiring an additional 727,698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,401,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $866,510,000 after acquiring an additional 51,853 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,001,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,018,000 after acquiring an additional 98,736 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $644,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,046 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,814,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total transaction of $854,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $231.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,737,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,978. The company has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $214.64 and a 12-month high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The investment management company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $221.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.78.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

